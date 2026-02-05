Umapathy Srinivas Gowda: Social media reviews cannot decide a film’s fate

The upcoming Kannada film Sukhibhava is preparing for its theatrical release on February 6, and brings together a team of relatively new talents and technicians looking to present their first major venture. At the trailer launch event, noted producer Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda lent his support to the team and shared his views on the film industry and its evolving landscape. Speaking at the event, the Hebbuli and Roberrt producer said sincere filmmaking always finds audience support, stressing that a film’s success depends on the effort and responsibility of its makers.
“Cinema has never brought me losses. If filmmakers handle their responsibility properly and present their work honestly, audiences will stand by them,” he said, adding that the industry has given him both recognition and financial stability over the years.
Responding to the negative perception that sometimes surrounds the film industry, Umapathy stressed that the responsibility of a film’s success lies with the team behind it. “It is not the audience’s duty to make a film successful. The responsibility belongs to the filmmakers. When a film is made with genuine effort and commitment, it will find its place,” he said.
He also spoke about changing audience habits, pointing out how digital platforms have exposed viewers to different kinds of content. While audiences now seek variety in entertainment, he observed that films from other languages often perform better in Karnataka than Kannada films. At the same time, he cautioned against judging films purely based on social media reviews.
“Reviews on YouTube or social media cannot decide a film’s fate. When people watch films in theatres and share their honest opinions, it helps everyone connected to cinema,” he said, encouraging audiences to support films by watching them in theatres.
Sukhibhava is produced by Santosh Kumar and Bhargavi Santosh under the Ved Aryan Films banner, named after their son. The film is written and directed by NK Rajesh Naidu. It features Mahendra in the lead, with Sushmita Nayak and Viyanshi Gade playing the female leads. The supporting cast includes Gowrav Shetty, Shobaraj, Ravishankar Gowda, Sunil Puranik, Tukali Santu and Maithri Jaggi.
The film’s music is composed by BJ Bharat, Shubham and Viyan SA, with lyrics by Pramod Maravante, Santosh Kumar and NK Rajesh Naidu. Actor Sharan has lent his voice to a special song in the film. Sukhibhava has been shot across Bengaluru, Udupi, Sakleshpur and Kalasa.