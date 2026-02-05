Umapathy Srinivas Gowda: Social media reviews cannot decide a film’s fate

Responding to the negative perception that sometimes surrounds the film industry, Umapathy stressed that the responsibility of a film’s success lies with the team behind it. “It is not the audience’s duty to make a film successful. The responsibility belongs to the filmmakers. When a film is made with genuine effort and commitment, it will find its place,” he said.

He also spoke about changing audience habits, pointing out how digital platforms have exposed viewers to different kinds of content. While audiences now seek variety in entertainment, he observed that films from other languages often perform better in Karnataka than Kannada films. At the same time, he cautioned against judging films purely based on social media reviews.

