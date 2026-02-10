Vijay Raghavendra to make OTT debut with ZEE5’s Rakshasa

After the success of its web series Ayyana Mane and Marikallu, ZEE5 Kannada is expanding its original content slate with Rakshasa, a crime-psychological thriller that promises a dark and layered narrative. With the recently released trailer generating curiosity among audiences, the series is set to explore themes of trust, morality, and murder through an emotionally charged investigative story.
The series marks the OTT debut of National Award-winning actor Vijay Raghavendra, who leads the project alongside Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith. Written by Suhan Prasad and Apoorva, Rakshasa is directed by the former and produced by filmmaker Tharun Kishore Sudhir.
Speaking about stepping into the digital space, Vijay says that the emotional complexity of the narrative drew him to the project. The actor notes that beyond its crime and suspense elements, the series delves into the inner conflict of a character navigating the delicate balance between duty, faith, and personal responsibility. He also believes that OTT platforms such as ZEE5 are opening doors for rooted Kannada stories to find a wider and more lasting audience.
For producer Tharun, Rakshasa represents an important creative shift into the streaming space. He highlights the strength of the writing and the investigative depth of the series as its key highlights. The filmmaker adds that setting the story in North Karnataka brings a distinctive cultural and emotional texture to it, enriching the narrative’s authenticity. He describes entering the OTT space with this project as a learning experience.
Blending crime with psychological drama, Rakshasa will unfold across seven episodes and is set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 20. With its focus on emotional storytelling and layered characters, the series aims to serve as a gripping addition to Kannada’s growing digital content landscape.