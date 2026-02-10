Amrita Aiyer to star opposite Chikkanna in Jodettu

As updates on the Kannada debut of Hanuman fame actor Amrita Aiyer, opposite Golden Star Ganesh and directed by Arasu Anthare, have gone dry, she has signed another Kannada film. The new project will have Amrita sharing screen space with Chikkanna in the upcoming film Jodettu.
The film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, who is known for his work in Chowka, Kaatera, Roberrt and The Devil. The project went on floors on January 5 and is currently progressing at a steady pace. CE has learnt that Amrita Aiyer has already shot a few portions of her role. With the film moving forward as planned, Jodettu is likely to mark the actor’s Kannada debut if it reaches theatres ahead of her previously announced projects.
Set against a rural backdrop, Jodettu is said to explore a story rooted in village life, blending commercial elements with humour and emotion. The makers are currently filming key sequences in interior locations to capture the authenticity of the setting.
K Somashekar is producing the film under his Akash Enterprises banner. The technical crew includes music composer V Harikrishna, with dialogues for the film penned by Maasti, Rajasekhar, and Raghu Niduvalli, while Mohan B Kere has been roped in to handle the production design.
Apart from Amrita Aiyer and Chikkanna, the film will also feature popular Telugu actor Sunil in a prominent role. Sunil, known for his versatility in comic and character-driven performances, is expected to join the sets soon to begin shooting his portions. With a career spanning over two decades, this film marks the Kannada debut of the Jailer actor. The team is planning an extensive shooting schedule.