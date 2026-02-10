Amrita Aiyer to star opposite Chikkanna in Jodettu

The film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, who is known for his work in Chowka, Kaatera, Roberrt and The Devil. The project went on floors on January 5 and is currently progressing at a steady pace. CE has learnt that Amrita Aiyer has already shot a few portions of her role. With the film moving forward as planned, Jodettu is likely to mark the actor’s Kannada debut if it reaches theatres ahead of her previously announced projects.