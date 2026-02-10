Niranjan Sudhindra: I am ready to face a new audience across languages

Arjun's discipline also left a strong impression in the mind of Niranjan, who says he learnt a lot by just observing the veteran. “He is extremely systematic and disciplined on sets. The way he balances production, business and acting is remarkable. As a performer, he follows method acting, and as a director, he knows exactly what he wants. He never compromises on quality,” Niranjan notes, adding, “Audiences will also see him in a cameo, in a never-before-seen role.”