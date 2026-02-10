Niranjan Sudhindra: I am ready to face a new audience across languages

Niranjan Sudhindra stands at an interesting crossroads, one foot cautiously placed in Kannada cinema, the other stepping into a multilingual commercial space. There is excitement, yes. But there is also the unmistakable weight of expectation. Seetha Payana, also titled Seetha Payanam in Telugu, directed by veteran actor-director Arjun Sarja, seems to be his bridge between these two worlds.
The film, releasing on February 14, a date synonymous with love stories, marks Niranjan’s Telugu debut, while simultaneously releasing in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the romantic film is scheduled two weeks later. For a relatively new face, the scale itself is telling. “I will be seen by a new set of audiences across different languages,” Niranjan says, sounding both hopeful and aware of the responsibility that comes with it.
The recently released trailer hints at elements such as a protective father, a stranger’s deal, and a chef’s emotional journey. But Niranjan teases that there is a lot more left to explore. “Through the glimpses, you see only fragments. There is something really interesting in the film, and it will be quite the reveal,” he shares, adding, “Every character surrounds and elevates my role. The second half explains everything. There are twists, multiple shades and an interesting climax.”
For Niranjan, Seetha Payana is an upgrade, both in scale and ambition. Having already worked in a handful of Kannada films, stepping into multiple languages feels like a decisive leap forward. But the bigger draw, he admits, was working under Arjun.
“Working under his guidance made me a better artiste. He helped me understand subtle acting and concentrate on delivering the right performance,” he explains. “At the same time, he is presenting me like a proper commercial hero, with dance, fights and all the larger-than-life elements.”
Arjun's discipline also left a strong impression in the mind of Niranjan, who says he learnt a lot by just observing the veteran. “He is extremely systematic and disciplined on sets. The way he balances production, business and acting is remarkable. As a performer, he follows method acting, and as a director, he knows exactly what he wants. He never compromises on quality,” Niranjan notes, adding, “Audiences will also see him in a cameo, in a never-before-seen role.”
The film was initially planned to launch Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya in Telugu. But did that mean Niranjan felt overshadowed? “Initially, I did,” he admits candidly. “But later, I realised the character written for me had strong elevation. I felt this was my cinema too. The subject is what holds everything together.”
The project also received a stamp of approval from his illustrious family. His uncle, and actor-director Upendra watched the film along with other family members. “Chikkappa (Upendra) loved the subject. He even got emotional watching it. It has a strong family connection and emotional impact,” Niranjan says.
Describing the film’s tone, he adds, “It is a mixture of genres but rooted in values, love and gratitude. Seetha Payana is a positive film. The audience will walk out light-hearted.”
Coming from a family steeped in cinema naturally raises expectations, but Niranjan is candid about the challenges. He reveals that it was Dhruva Sarja who recommended him to Arjun, a gesture he calls a turning point. “Being a Kannadiga, I am still waiting for the right breakthrough in Kannada. Opportunities and encouragement take time, and I believe patience is important,” he says, adding, “This film is a big launch for me, especially in Telugu. Getting this break from Arjun is the biggest boon.”
With another Kannada project, Spark, also nearing release, Niranjan Sudhindra seems ready to test his footing across industries, slowly and steadily, but with unmistakable intent.