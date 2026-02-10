Sangita Madhavan: Returning felt like coming home

Comebacks in cinema often evoke nostalgia, but for actor Sangita Madhavan, her return to Kannada feels less like a revisit and more like rediscovering a place she once called home. The Yaare Neenu Chaluve actor, who captured hearts with her performances in, is ready to reconnect with audiences after a long break. She is stepping into a project that combines freshness with commercial appeal.
A new creative team is orchestrating Sangita’s return, bringing her on board for a significant role. The team is led by debut director Kiran Vishwanath, who is known to be close to Kichcha Sudeep. Kiran has worked behind the scenes as a co-director on films like Ranna and Victory. Now, he steps into the spotlight with his first directorial project, and Sangita becomes one of the film's key emotional anchors.
Sangita will portray Bhagyya, a character that adds emotional depth to the story as the male lead's mother. For her, the choice to take on this role was based on instinct and conviction, not just nostalgia.
“I am glad to have returned. When Gowree Arts approached me, I felt they were a lively and passionate production house. They had a clear vision and confidence about making a successful film,” she says, reflecting on what attracted her to the project.
What sealed the deal for her was her interaction with the director and the script. “When I met Kiran, I found him to be very energetic and driven. The content felt fresh, commercial, and emotionally engaging. I had a strong sense that this was something I wanted to be part of,” she adds.
For Sangita, Bhagyya, she plays is full of warmth and relatability. “Bhagyya is a very likable character. I thought, why not give it a shot? I felt honesty and passion from the team, and that energy is something every actor looks for when choosing a project. I genuinely enjoy working with this team,” she notes.
The film has already generated interest, especially with the makers introducing Elumale actor Priyanka Achar as the female lead. Interestingly, the identity of the male lead is being kept under wraps, with the team planning a big reveal soon.
Backed by the Gowree Arts banner, this film marks the production house’s first venture, the project aims to balance emotional storytelling with mainstream entertainment.