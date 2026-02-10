Sangita Madhavan: Returning felt like coming home

A new creative team is orchestrating Sangita’s return, bringing her on board for a significant role. The team is led by debut director Kiran Vishwanath, who is known to be close to Kichcha Sudeep. Kiran has worked behind the scenes as a co-director on films like Ranna and Victory. Now, he steps into the spotlight with his first directorial project, and Sangita becomes one of the film's key emotional anchors.