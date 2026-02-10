Sathish Ninasam's The Rise of Ashoka gets a release date

Sathish Ninasam is all set to bring The Rise of Ashoka to theatres on February 27. The film had faced uncertainty after the passing of its original director, Vinod Dondale. Editor‑turned‑director Manu Shedgar, known for his work on Kshetrapati and Avatara Purusha, stepped in to helm the project and complete the remaining portions. The story is said to be a tale of rebellion and valour, anchored in a rugged, period setting that blends action and drama. The team is now working on the post-production to meet the target release date.