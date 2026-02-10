Sathish Ninasam's The Rise of Ashoka gets a release date

Sathish Ninasam is all set to bring The Rise of Ashoka to theatres on February 27. The film had faced uncertainty after the passing of its original director, Vinod Dondale. Editor‑turned‑director Manu Shedgar, known for his work on Kshetrapati and Avatara Purusha, stepped in to helm the project and complete the remaining portions. The story is said to be a tale of rebellion and valour, anchored in a rugged, period setting that blends action and drama. The team is now working on the post-production to meet the target release date.
The Rise of Ashoka will hit theatres not only in Kannada but also in Tamil and Telugu. Produced by Vruddhi Creations and Sathish Picture House, the film features Sapthami Gowda opposite Sathish, marking their first collaboration. The ensemble cast also includes B Suresha, Achyuth Kumar, Sampath Maitreya, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Yash Shetty.
On the technical front, the film features music by Poornachandra Tejaswi, cinematography by Lavith, and action sequences choreographed by Ravi Varma and Vikram Mor. For Sathish, the film represents not only a chance to explore a unique role but also an opportunity to honor Vinod Dondale’s vision.
With its rich ensemble, technical finesse, and ambitious storytelling, The Rise of Ashoka is poised to make a mark in Kannada cinema and beyond.