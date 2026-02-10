Shooting of Aayush Upendra's launch vehicle begins in Kashmir

What stands out is the presence of Aayush's illustrious parents Upendra and Priyanka Upendra, who have been closely involved with Aayush’s entry into cinema. In fact, they have been present on the sets, offering guidance and support as their son takes on his first lead role. Priyanka, in particular, is said to be actively assisting across departments, coordinating aspects of the production, and helping the team navigate the demanding shooting conditions in Kashmir. She is also said to be taking a hands-on approach, working closely with the cast and crew.