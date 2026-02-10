Shooting of Aayush Upendra's launch vehicle begins in Kashmir

Aayush Upendra has begun shooting for his debut feature film, directed by Modala Sala-fame Purushotham C Somanathapura and produced by Abhishek Sirivantha. The young actor’s launch vehicle, which is yet to be titled, is currently being filmed in Kashmir, where the team is working under challenging weather conditions.
The first schedule of the film is underway in the valley, with the unit shooting amid freezing temperatures. Despite the harsh climate, filming has been progressing as planned for the last 10 days, with the team expected to continue in Kashmir until February 18. The production will then move to Mysuru for the next schedule. HC Venu is handling the film’s cinematography.
What stands out is the presence of Aayush's illustrious parents Upendra and Priyanka Upendra, who have been closely involved with Aayush’s entry into cinema. In fact, they have been present on the sets, offering guidance and support as their son takes on his first lead role. Priyanka, in particular, is said to be actively assisting across departments, coordinating aspects of the production, and helping the team navigate the demanding shooting conditions in Kashmir. She is also said to be taking a hands-on approach, working closely with the cast and crew.
A picture of Upendra and Priyanka on the film’s sets has surfaced, offering a glimpse into the family’s involvement in the project and their presence during the ongoing shoot.
While the makers are keeping further details about the film under wraps, sources suggest that the team is planning a major announcement once the Kashmir schedule is completed.
The film marks Aayush’s formal entry into cinema, with the project being mounted as a performance-driven launch rather than a conventional star-kid introduction. With shooting progressing steadily, the team is expected to complete multiple schedules in the coming months.