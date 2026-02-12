Alpha’s women of strength

‘Director Vijay ensured meaningful space for every female character’: Gopika Suresh



Gopika Suresh, who has been steadily making her mark in Malayalam cinema, is happy to mark her Kannada debut with Alpha. Gopika reveals that she auditioned for the role in February last year, making the film’s release feel like a full-circle moment as it gears up for release on February 20.



“It is a dream project for me. I got to work with some fine actors, including Achyuth Kumar. At the end of the day, Kannadigas love movies, and Malayalis do too. That is something we have in common. It is wonderful to come to a place where content-driven films are accepted so well,” she says.



While revealing that her Kannada debut came with its share of nervousness, she says the environment quickly made her feel at ease. “I was initially nervous, but I was made comfortable. Even being called ‘Mallu Kutty’ felt affectionate and welcoming,” she adds with a smile.



Speaking about her character Akashanka, Gopika reveals that the role is layered and extends beyond its romantic dimension. “Akashanka has two shades. So far, only her romantic side has been shown, but the other side is equally interesting. She is also a competition to the hero’s ‘Alpha’ tag. There is a duality to her character. She is a modern woman with her own ambitions and is not ready to budge. Playing such a role is a privilege,” she explains.



Gopika also expresses admiration for Kannada cinema and its audience loyalty. “What stands out is the loyalty of Kannada fans and the regard in which icons like Puneeth Rajkumar are held even today. Kannada cinema is doing exceptionally well with films like KGF, Kantara, and Saptha Sagaradaache Ello gaining wide acceptance,” she notes.



The actor also highlights the effort she put into preparing for the role, particularly mastering the language. “Half the day would go in shooting, and the rest of the time I would work on the language and monologues. We also had a two-week workshop. It is wonderful that with my first project itself, I got to work closely with writers and a capable director who trusted me,” she says.



She further adds that director Vijay ensured meaningful space for every female character. “He has made sure there is a proper entry and exit for each female character in the film. I am also happy to say that I have a few mass punch lines,” she reveals.



With Alpha set for release in Kannada and Telugu, and with aspirations for a wider pan-India reach, Gopika expresses pride in being part of the project and hopes the film connects with audiences across regions.