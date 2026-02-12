Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade to essay a key role in Veera Kambala

Veera Kambala, a film rooted in the cultural soil of coastal Karnataka, brings the legacy of Tulunadu’s traditional buffalo race to the big screen. Directed by veteran filmmaker SV Rajendra Singh Babu, the film is set for theatrical release on February 27 and carries a rare highlight. Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade appears in a key role.
Rajendra Singh Babu’s film draws from nearly 700 years of Kambala history. During his extensive research, the director discovered a deep connection between the sport’s modern resurgence and Dr Veerendra Heggade’s role in shaping it. In the 1970s, when Kambala remained largely a local rural event, it was Dr Heggade who helped organise it on a larger public platform, paving the way for its cultural recognition across Karnataka.
This historical link inspired the director to cast Dr Heggade in a character that carries the film’s central message. While the makers initially kept details under wraps, it is now confirmed that he plays a pivotal role that anchors the film’s emotional core. Rajendra Singh Babu says Dr Heggade agreed to act out of his deep affection for Kambala and its cultural significance.
Produced under the Baba’s Blessing Films banner by Dr Vinita Vijay Kumar Reddy and Arun Rai Todar, Veera Kambala stars Prakash Raj and Ravishankar in lead roles, with Radhika Chetan in a special appearance. The cast also includes noted Tulu theatre artists Naveen Padil, Gopinath Bhat, and Bhojaraj Vamanjoor.
Written by Vijay Kodiyalbail and music by Manikanth Kadri, Veera Kambala will be released in both Kannada and Tulu.