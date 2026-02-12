Gilli’s Bigg Boss win boosts Super Hit pre-release business

The Kannada comedy-suspense thriller Super Hit, directed by Vijay Anand, has gained fresh momentum ahead of its theatrical release on February 27, following the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 victory of its lead actor, popularly known as Gilli Nata.
Though Super Hit was completed well before Gilli entered the reality show, his recent win has significantly altered the film’s visibility and commercial outlook. Director Vijay Anand admits the shift has been immediate and tangible. “Before the announcement, the film largely flew under the radar,” he says. “Once Gilli won Bigg Boss, the reach widened overnight. The buzz translated directly into business.”
The renewed attention has reflected across theatrical interest and digital negotiations, with the film now drawing statewide traction. An OTT deal has also been secured for a notable amount, underlining the increased confidence around the project.
Produced by G Umesh under the Vijayalakshmi Enterprises banner, Super Hit positions itself as a commercial entertainer blending humour and suspense, supported by an ensemble cast. Gilli, however, is keen to underline that the film is not designed as a solo showcase. “I am not the only hero here,” he says. “Every character matters. Even a car plays a crucial role. It gave us the toughest time during the shoot.”
The film stars Gowrav Shetty as co-lead, with Shwetha playing the female protagonist. The supporting cast includes Sadhu Kokila, Pramod Shetty, Tennis Krishna, Giri Shivanna, V Nagendra Prasad, Kari Subbu, Vamshi, Govindegowda, and Dragon Manju. Music and lyrics are composed by V Nagendra Prasad.