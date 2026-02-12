Ramanehalli Jagannatha in talks to direct Golden Star Ganesh

Ramanehalli Jagannatha is clearly on a roll. The director is riding high on the success of Theertharoopa Tandeyavarige, the first Kannada release of 2026, which struck a chord with audiences, completed a strong 25-day theatrical run, and is now gearing up for its OTT premiere. As the film continues to draw appreciation, curiosity has been steadily building around Jagannath’s next move.
CE has now learnt that the director is set to helm a film starring Golden Star Ganesh. According to sources, Jagannatha and Ganesh, who have been in discussions for some time, have finally locked a subject. The director is currently in the preparation stage, working on the script and assembling the rest of the cast.
While details are being closely guarded, the project is said to be a romantic drama. An official announcement is expected once the film goes on floors, likely sometime this summer.
Ganesh, meanwhile, has an impressive set of films in the pipeline. He has almost completed the shoot for Srinivas Raju’s yet-to-be-titled film and is currently working on Vikhyath AR’s Yours Sincerely Ram. At the same time, Pinaka remains under production. Adding to this slate, Ganesh has also signed a film with director Chethan Kumar, which is yet to go on floors.
With Ramanehalli Jagannatha now joining this busy line-up, this collaboration is clearly one of the more interesting ones to watch out for in the coming months.