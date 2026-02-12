Ramanehalli Jagannatha in talks to direct Golden Star Ganesh

Ganesh, meanwhile, has an impressive set of films in the pipeline. He has almost completed the shoot for Srinivas Raju’s yet-to-be-titled film and is currently working on Vikhyath AR’s Yours Sincerely Ram. At the same time, Pinaka remains under production. Adding to this slate, Ganesh has also signed a film with director Chethan Kumar, which is yet to go on floors.