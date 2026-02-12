Yash’s Toxic expands global business footprint with its ₹105 crore overseas deal

The Yash-starrer recently secured a major international milestone with overseas distribution major Phars Film acquiring the theatrical rights for the film’s Indian-language versions in a deal valued at approximately ₹105 crore, structured as an advance on a commission basis. Trade observers are already viewing it as one of the largest overseas acquisitions for an Indian film at this stage of production. Notably, the agreement applies exclusively to the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam versions, while the English-language version remains outside its scope, underscoring the strong standalone global demand for Indian-language cinema.