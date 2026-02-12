Yash’s Toxic expands global business footprint with its ₹105 crore overseas deal

Even before entering active promotions, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has emerged as one of the most commercially significant Indian films in development, setting new benchmarks in pre-release business and global market valuation.
The Yash-starrer recently secured a major international milestone with overseas distribution major Phars Film acquiring the theatrical rights for the film’s Indian-language versions in a deal valued at approximately ₹105 crore, structured as an advance on a commission basis. Trade observers are already viewing it as one of the largest overseas acquisitions for an Indian film at this stage of production. Notably, the agreement applies exclusively to the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam versions, while the English-language version remains outside its scope, underscoring the strong standalone global demand for Indian-language cinema.
The development follows another landmark deal that first highlighted the film’s expanding market potential. Toxic became the first non-Telugu project to secure a ₹120 crore distribution agreement in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana territories through Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, reflecting the growing cross-regional valuation of star-driven Indian films.
Much of this market confidence is anchored in Yash’s global theatrical pull following the unprecedented success of the KGF films which delivered record-breaking performance across multiple international territories, particularly in the GCC region. Industry sources indicate that Toxic is being considered as a global event release, with plans for one of the widest international rollouts for an Indian film, excluding Nepal, Japan, and China.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by her and Yash, Toxic is mounted as a stylised, mature narrative blending large-scale spectacle with layered storytelling. The film features Yash in the lead alongside a prominent ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, placing its pan-Indian and international appeal.
Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film also releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and other languages, is supported by a strong technical team. National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi handles the visual design, while Ravi Basrur composes the music. Editing is by Ujwal Kulkarni. The action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with the festive holiday season, making it a major multi-market theatrical event.