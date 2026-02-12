Maggi Pusthaka explores the arithmetic of life

Maggi Pusthaka, which translates as mathematical workbook, is written and directed by Harivarasanam and brings a layered social drama that reflects on modern life and human decisions. Produced under the Chinnaswamy Films banner by C Ethiraj and his friends, and with the director also joining the production effort, the film is now slated to release on February 13. The makers recently unveiled the film's third song.
The project marks Harivarasanam’s debut as a director after nearly 17 years as an assistant director on more than 20 films. He clarifies that Maggi Pusthaka is not a children’s film but a metaphorical look at life. The title draws from the idea of a mathematics workbook, suggesting that life demands adding good values, subtracting negative influences, multiplying knowledge and dividing ignorance. The story is adapted from his novel Avani, written during the COVID period. The narrative unfolds through a hyperlinked structure spanning four dimensions, ultimately converging on a single emotional and philosophical climax.
Actor Raksha Gowda appears in the role of a mother and describes it as one of the most demanding characters in her career. Krishna Mahesh plays a negative character and says the film examines the growing dependence on mobile phones, portraying both the benefits and consequences of the device.
Shot over 80 days across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Nanjangud, Srirangapatna and regions around HD Kote, the film features seven songs performed by 17 singers. Music is composed by SS Nachappa, while noted composer M M Keeravani has lent his voice to a special track alongside singers Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Prakash, Naveen Sajju and others.
K Munindra is releasing the film through MP Films. It stars Ranjith Kasaragodu and Ranvee Shekhar in lead roles, supported by Shobaraj, Meghana, Mysuru Ramanand and others, with cinematography by Nandakumar and editing by Shivakumar.