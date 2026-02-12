Maggi Pusthaka explores the arithmetic of life

Maggi Pusthaka, which translates as mathematical workbook, is written and directed by Harivarasanam and brings a layered social drama that reflects on modern life and human decisions. Produced under the Chinnaswamy Films banner by C Ethiraj and his friends, and with the director also joining the production effort, the film is now slated to release on February 13. The makers recently unveiled the film's third song.

The project marks Harivarasanam’s debut as a director after nearly 17 years as an assistant director on more than 20 films. He clarifies that Maggi Pusthaka is not a children’s film but a metaphorical look at life. The title draws from the idea of a mathematics workbook, suggesting that life demands adding good values, subtracting negative influences, multiplying knowledge and dividing ignorance. The story is adapted from his novel Avani, written during the COVID period. The narrative unfolds through a hyperlinked structure spanning four dimensions, ultimately converging on a single emotional and philosophical climax.

