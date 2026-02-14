Muhurat of Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman set at Anjanadri Betta

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who achieved major success with Kantara Chapter 1, is now preparing for another ambitious project. He has signed on to star in Jai Hanuman, moving further into large-scale mythological storytelling. This genre has recently resonated strongly with audiences across India.
The project, which generated considerable buzz upon its announcement, will take a significant step forward with its muhurat ceremony scheduled at Anjanadri Betta on February 22. The spiritually significant location adds symbolic weight to the film’s launch. Given the devotional and mythological themes at its core, the venue reflects the narrative’s spiritual grounding instead of serving merely as a ceremonial choice. Following the muhurat, the makers are expected to start production, marking the beginning of this ambitious cinematic venture.
The film is directed by Prasanth Varma, whose previous project HanuMan became a surprise hit. Headlined by Teja Sajja, HanuMan successfully blended mythology with superhero storytelling, resonating with audiences nationwide. It also laid the groundwork for a larger cinematic universe. With this new project, the director hopes to expand that universe both in storytelling and visuals, raising expectations.
Rishab Shetty will play Lord Hanuman, a role requiring both intense physical transformation and emotional depth. The actor is currently preparing to portray the character authentically. While the director is reportedly close to finishing pre-production, filming is expected to start soon after the ceremonial launch. Rishab, however, will likely join the shooting schedule a bit later.
The film aims to further expand the mythological world introduced earlier, combining devotional themes with grand visuals. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, this project is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, and it is poised to be one of the most anticipated mythological productions in contemporary Indian cinema.