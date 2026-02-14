Muhurat of Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman set at Anjanadri Betta

The project, which generated considerable buzz upon its announcement, will take a significant step forward with its muhurat ceremony scheduled at Anjanadri Betta on February 22. The spiritually significant location adds symbolic weight to the film’s launch. Given the devotional and mythological themes at its core, the venue reflects the narrative’s spiritual grounding instead of serving merely as a ceremonial choice. Following the muhurat, the makers are expected to start production, marking the beginning of this ambitious cinematic venture.