Yogi marks 50-film milestone with King

Speaking to Cinema Express, Yogi revealed that the project took shape after extensive discussions with the director. “When Jack came to me with King, he brought a lot of ideas and material. I told him that the title had to be earned. He asked me to trust his vision, and that conviction led to the film finally taking shape. We are set to begin shooting soon,” he said.



Addressing comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film with the same title, Yogi said the similarity ends with the name. “He is an amazing star, and I have grown up watching classics like Darr and Baazigar. But our story demanded the title King on its own merit,” he added, expressing happiness that Shivrajkumar unveiled the title. “It felt like a King launching King,” he remarked.



Shivrajkumar, speaking at the launch, described the film as not just action-driven but also emotionally layered, adding that he has always admired Yogi’s growth as an actor.