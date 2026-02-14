Veteran Kannada filmmaker Joe Simon passes away

Veteran Kannada filmmaker and actor Joe Simon passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday. He was 78. Joe reportedly collapsed during a meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru. Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, he could not be revived. He had complained of uneasiness, stepped away briefly, and collapsed, leaving colleagues and industry members in shock.



Joe Simon carved out a special place for himself in Kannada cinema over a nearly five-decade career. He began directing in the late 1970s and built a reputation as a versatile creative force who combined commercial appeal with strong storytelling. In his early years, he experimented with different genres and established lasting collaborations with leading stars of his time.



One of his most memorable partnerships was with legendary actor Dr Vishnuvardhan. Together, they produced several successful films, with Sahasa Simha being one of the most celebrated. This film became a defining title in Simon's career. Earlier, his debut film had also gained attention for featuring Rajinikanth in a negative role. He further strengthened his collaboration with Vishnuvardhan through films like Simha Jodi, which solidified his reputation as a reliable mainstream filmmaker.

Besides working with Vishnuvardhan, Joe Simon also collaborated with other prominent actors, including Ambareesh and Arjun Sarja. This showed the industry’s trust in his talent and adaptability. Known as a director, writer, lyricist, and actor, he remained actively involved in various creative aspects of cinema.



His final directorial project, Payana, was released in 2019 and marked a closing chapter in a filmmaking career defined by consistency and connection with the audience.



Joe Simon’s passing is being mourned throughout the Kannada film fraternity, who remembered him as a dedicated storyteller and a filmmaker who made significant contributions to shaping mainstream Kannada cinema across generations.