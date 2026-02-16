Ganesh, Ramenahalli Jagannatha’s film titled Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva

We had earlier reported that director Ramenahalli Jagannatha was in talks with Golden Star Ganesh, and the collaboration now stands confirmed. The announcement comes as Ganesh completes 20 years in cinema, adding a celebratory note to the launch of the new project, Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva. The makers also unveiled the film’s poster, drawing immediate attention to its warm, family-driven tone.
The film was formally launched on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri in the presence of the team, friends, and fans, with Shilpa Ganesh giving the inaugural clap. The project is produced by Vijay Lohith's Wyshnavi Films with Satish H Gowda on board as co-producer.
Speaking at the launch, Jagannatha called it a special day, recalling how he was an engineering student when Mungaru Male released in 2006 and how he watched the film countless times. He shared that the script was written specifically for Ganesh, describing it as a family-oriented emotional drama. He added that the title, much like his earlier works, is chosen to sound close to everyday life while fitting seamlessly with the story and characters.
Ganesh spoke about completing two decades on screen and credited the love he has consistently received from audiences, filmmakers, and producers. He revealed that he was moved while listening to the narration and believes the film, while rooted in a family backdrop, carries all the elements that connect with viewers. He also expressed confidence in the team and their approach to the story.
The film will have music by Arjun Janya, continuing his successful association with the actor, with details about the rest of the cast and technical crew expected to be announced soon.
With its launch aligning with Ganesh’s 20-year journey, Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva begins its run with warmth, familiarity, and the promise of a story built on emotion and relationships.