Salman Khan praises Rakkasapuradhol's trailer

Actor Salman Khan has turned the spotlight on Raj B Shetty’s Rakkasapuradhol, offering words of appreciation after watching its trailer. The film, which hit theatres on February 6, has been receiving a steady response from audiences.
Rakkasapuradhol is directed by debutant Ravi Saranga and produced by stunt choreographer Ravi Varma. Impressed by the trailer, Salman reportedly appreciated the effort and asked the makers when he could watch the Hindi version.
For the team, the endorsement comes at a crucial time as Rakkasapuradhol continues its theatrical run into the second week across Karnataka.
Ravi Varma, who has built a long career as an stubt choreographer across multiple industries, shares professional ties with several leading actors, including Salman Khan.
The film features Raj B Shetty as a police officer and includes performances by Aniruddh Bhat, Swathi Krishna, Archana Kottige, B Suresh, Jahangir, and Gaurav Shetty.