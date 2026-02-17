OTT is a space I wanted to enter: Vijay Raghavendra

Rakshasa marks Vijay Raghavendra’s web series debut, and he is equally excited about this new step. Interestingly, Chowka director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, with whom he had worked earlier, is producing the series under Tharun Kishore Kreativezz. “One fine day, Tharun saw me at a wedding and mentioned, ‘Raganna, you are doing this web series.’ When I heard the story, I got excited. Tharun is a good director and producer, and he is making a debut in this space along with me,” Vijay shares.
“OTT as web series is first for me. Otherwise, I have had space in OTT when it comes to my films, and a few of my films have done well. Web series is something I wanted to do, and get into that bracket, as I find it really important to reach the digital audience,” he says.
Personally, Vijay feels acting and scripting remain the same, but the end platform is different. Cinema creates an impression on the big screen and later comes to OTT. A web series, however, gets its first click on digital. Even promotion-wise, he believes it is a strong platform.
Set along the Malaprabha River in North Karnataka, the seven-episode series follows Sub-Inspector Hanumappa, played by Vijay, as he investigates mysterious crocodile attacks near the Yellamma temple. What appears accidental soon turns sinister, with folklore and fear clouding the truth. Also starring Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna and Abhijith, the series blends investigation with psychological tension.
Comparing the investigative genre in cinema and digital, Vijay notes, “There is scope for detail. There is something called a cliffhanger. Every episode should end with curiosity to keep the audience hooked. That is the challenge.” He adds that Rakshasa, set against a rustic backdrop, is a different kind of investigation and crime thriller. “I didn’t study it, but I trained myself to speak the Hubballi slang, which was an exciting challenge.”
Rakshasa will stream on Zee5 from February 20.