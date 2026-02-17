Shine Sharsh Shetty turns producer with Shankarabharana

This film revolves around a bus driver and his bus named ‘Shankarabharana’. Set in coastal Karnataka, the narrative traces the hero’s journey as he navigates unexpected roadblocks and emotional challenges after being assigned a new route to a remote village. It taps into the rich cultural and colloquial texture of the Udupi and Mangaluru region, blending local flavour with humour that is distinct to the coast.



The project marks Shine Sharsh Shetty’s debut production venture under his banner Ranggasthala. He is joined by entrepreneur Divakar Shetty and Gururaj Kulkarni, whose industry experience strengthens the foundation of the film.



Currently in post production, Shankarabharana features music composed by Charan Raj, and cinematography by Udit Khurana, promising visuals that capture both the landscape and the emotional depth of the story.



With several surprises planned, the makers are set to reveal more details closer to the film’s release.