The Rise of Ashoka secures major distribution partners ahead of release

The Rise of Ashoka, starring Sathish Ninasam, is scheduled for theatrical release on February 27 and has secured distribution rights with established companies across multiple regions. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.
The project has generated steady attention following the release of its songs, and the team is expected to unveil the trailer shortly. Meanwhile, the film has drawn interest from distributors in all three languages, strengthening its release prospects.
In Karnataka, the film will be distributed by KVN Productions, the makers behind Jana Nayagan and KD. The Telugu version, covering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been acquired by Kala Srushti International. In Tamil Nadu, a noted distribution house has agreed to release the Tamil version across the state after previewing the film. According to industry sources, the film is set for a wide release outside Karnataka.
Meanwhile, the makers are set to unveil the trailer on February 18 at a grand launch event, with several prominent names from the Kannada film industry expected to be in attendance, including V Ravichandran, Yogi, Vijay Kumar, Diganth, Krishna, Dhananjay and Vasishta N Simha, among others.
Set in the 1970s, The Rise of Ashoka narrates the story of a young revolutionary and explores themes of struggle and resistance. In addition to playing the lead role, Sathish Ninasam has contributed as a lyricist, singer and producer. Sapthami Gowda stars as the female lead.
The film is directed by Vinod V Dhondale and Manu Shedgar and produced under the banners of Vruddhi Creations and Satish Picture House by Sathish Ninasam, Vardhan Hari and Jaishnavi. The technical team includes music composer Purnachandra Tejaswi, writer Dayanand TK, and cinematographer Lavit. The supporting cast features B Suresh, Sampath Maitreya, Gopalakrishna Deshpande and Yash Shetty.