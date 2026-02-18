The real Alpha is the one who takes a stand: Hemanth Kumar

Hemanth Kumar grew up wanting to be an actor. He watched films, admired heroes and imagined himself in that space. But even then, his dream had a specific shape. “I always wanted to be an action hero,” he says, as he prepares for his debut with Alpha, directed by Vijay N, known for Geetha and Gurudev Hoysala. This is Vijay’s third film and his first with a newcomer. It is also Hemanth’s first step into cinema, not just as an actor but also as a producer.
The title, Alpha, carries a lot of weight. “Alpha means dominant, strong, physically powerful. Among animals, the strongest is called the Alpha. But among men, the one who takes a stand is the real Alpha,” says Hemanth, adding, “With action, there will be bloodshed. That is obvious. But violence does not come first. Love and emotion give way to revenge and vengeance.”That idea seems central to how he sees the film. The tagline — Men Love Vengeance — suggests aggression. But Hemanth insists the story rests on emotion. “There is love in Alpha. There is a strong father-son emotion. Every middle-class family can connect to it. Nothing is bigger than human emotion.”
In the film, he plays a young man training to become an IPS officer, while his father, played by Achyuth Kumar, is a police officer. The action, he says, grows naturally from that setup. “If the father is in khaki, there will be action. I liked being introduced this way.”
The film brings an ensemble cast including Ayaana, Gopika Suresh, Achyuth Kumar, Balu Nagendra, Karthik Mahesh, Ramesh Indira, Giriraj, Raghu Shivamogga, and Vinay Bidappa among others.
Talking through his preparation for the role, Hemanth says, “Physical training, six-pack transformation and performance workshops — I worked on everything before entering cinema.” However, for him, preparation was not only physical. “Watching films from childhood influences you. We should take the good things from the cinema. Reading a hundred books and watching a film, I take knowledge from both.”
Explaining the decision behind collaborating with Vijay, Hemanth says, “As a newcomer, you hear many negative things about the industry. But I had to take that risk. I liked Vijay's style. He saw my dedication and became serious about Alpha.”
He credits the technical team for shaping the film’s scale. Music director Anoop Seelin, known for melodies, has composed mass tracks here. Cinematographer Karthik S has given the film a strong visual texture. The action sequences, choreographed by A Vijay, Vinodh, Arjun Raaj and Yoganand, were designed with care. “The fights are not just loud. They are staged with thought,” he says. Dialogue writer Maasti was also instrumental in the film's translation to the screen. For Hemanth, producing the film under the L A Productions banner adds responsibility. “Three hours on screen takes years of hard work. I wanted to be part of that process fully. My parents have given me everything within their capacity. I want to do something big to make them proud,” he signs off.