The real Alpha is the one who takes a stand: Hemanth Kumar

He credits the technical team for shaping the film’s scale. Music director Anoop Seelin, known for melodies, has composed mass tracks here. Cinematographer Karthik S has given the film a strong visual texture. The action sequences, choreographed by A Vijay, Vinodh, Arjun Raaj and Yoganand, were designed with care. “The fights are not just loud. They are staged with thought,” he says. Dialogue writer Maasti was also instrumental in the film's translation to the screen. For Hemanth, producing the film under the L A Productions banner adds responsibility. “Three hours on screen takes years of hard work. I wanted to be part of that process fully. My parents have given me everything within their capacity. I want to do something big to make them proud,” he signs off.