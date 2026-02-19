Maarnami has the right ingredients for a good love story

For Chaithra Achar, it is the roles that take her forward, sometimes even across languages. Known for Saptha Sagaradaache Ello, the actor says it is the story that guides her choices, not just the medium.
On whether working in other languages have made her choosy about Kannada films, she says, “Not really,” and adds, “I am looking at quality scripts, selecting the best I can, and seeing how much time I can accommodate. I am going through a lot of scripts and even planning to work in short films.”
Chaithra will next be seen in Maarnami, directed by Rishith Shetty and produced by Shilpa Nishanth and Nishanth Muniswamaiah. The film, releasing on February 20, pairs her with Ritvvikk Mathad, who is making the transition from theatre and television to cinema. Ritvvikk hopes Maarnami will be his breakthrough.
Talking about how he landed the role, Ritvvikk says, “We have worked in serials together and had a good rapport. The director felt I had the capacity. I always wanted to do a good film, and when Rishith discussed the story and script, it became our dream to make this film. From there to finding a producer, and reaching this point, has been a journey.”
Interestingly, the director wrote Chaithra’s character with her in mind. However, she initially waited two months due to a date clash with her Tamil debut 3BHK. “I didn’t want to keep them waiting, but everywhere I went, people spoke about Maarnami and felt I was the perfect fit. I didn’t want to let go of a good script. When the dates worked out, I agreed,” she says.
She adds, “Having a character written for you is overwhelming. It feels like an acknowledgement of your work, more than an award. It is also a responsibility. I hope I have done justice to the character.” Ritvvikk agrees, “Only Chaithra could play this role.”
Set during the Dasara festivities in Mangaluru, Maarnami tells a simple yet layered love story. “Chetu and Deeksha feel familiar, yet their journey into love and its complexities makes it interesting,” says Chaithra. “They are not like us, which makes portraying them both challenging and satisfying.”
Ritvvikk adds, “There are at least ten boys like Chetu and five girls like Deeksha around us. The story is simple, but real.” He also credits the director and a slang workshop for helping bring authenticity to their performances.
Talking about the experience, Ritvvikk says, “Having worked with Rishith from the start helped me step into the role smoothly. Inputs from him added value.” Chaithra concludes, “I am enjoying the process of cinema, meeting people, and being part of stories that stay. I am excited to see Maarnami in theatres, it has the right ingredients for a good love story.”