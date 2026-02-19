Subbarao is a reflection of my father: Krishna Ajai Rao

The film is based on a once-trending novel by celebrated writer Triveni. For Ajai, that literary backing was a major draw. “This is my second film based on a novel. Earlier, I did Green Signal, based on Yandamuri Veerendranath’s work, and now this. Triveni is a big name. Noted directors like Puttanna Kanagal have adapted her novels and succeeded. When filmmakers come with the thought of bringing a novel to the screen, I cannot say no. It is also my support for Manju Swaraj and producer Lohith Nanjundaiah for their vision.”