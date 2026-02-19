Subbarao is a reflection of my father: Krishna Ajai Rao

Krishna Ajai Rao, known for his long association with love stories, steps into a different emotional space with Sarala Subbarao, a film set in a bygone era and directed by Manju Swaraj. Slated for release on February 20, the film pairs him with Misha Narang and features a strong supporting cast including Rangayana Raghu, Narasimha Shastry, Veena Sundar and Rishika Naik.
“Time and again, I have been associated with love subjects, but the setting of the 1970s makes it unique. The kind of purity they had in love during those times, that innocence, is what makes Sarala Subbarao interesting,” he says.
The film is based on a once-trending novel by celebrated writer Triveni. For Ajai, that literary backing was a major draw. “This is my second film based on a novel. Earlier, I did Green Signal, based on Yandamuri Veerendranath’s work, and now this. Triveni is a big name. Noted directors like Puttanna Kanagal have adapted her novels and succeeded. When filmmakers come with the thought of bringing a novel to the screen, I cannot say no. It is also my support for Manju Swaraj and producer Lohith Nanjundaiah for their vision.”
However, Ajai is quick to add that not every novel can translate directly to cinema. “A novel has its own strength. Not everything here is exactly as in the book. With permission from Triveni’s daughter, certain changes were made. Making a film exactly like the novel is not possible.”
Set in the 1970s, the film revisits a culture of quiet romance. “It is nostalgia. Cinema has the power to take today’s generation into the past. It may feel like fantasy, but people will understand the power of love. This film shows how a husband looks after his wife during pregnancy. That is the beauty of Sarala Subbarao.” The film also touches upon the sensitive subject of C-section deliveries at a time when such procedures were not commonly accepted. “The climax will leave you with a small curiosity,” he hints.
What makes the role deeply personal is the inspiration Ajai drew from his own father. “I have seen my father and mother live a very romantic life. I have never seen him raise his voice at her. As children, we never even understood what a husband and wife’s fight meant. When I played Subbarao, I mirrored my father. I mimicked his playfulness, his respect, and the way he cared for my mother. Subbarao is a reflection of my father.”
He also recalls his father’s Yezdi bike, which he has preserved as a memory. “I brought him into my role. Ultimately, I was glad because while shooting, I saw my father in me,” Ajai signs off.