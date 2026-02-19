Veera Kambala is an artistic tribute to the spirit of valour that Kambala symbolises: Hamsalekha

Kambala, the traditional buffalo race of coastal Karnataka, holds deep cultural significance in Tulunadu. With Veera Kambala, veteran director Rajendra Singh Babu builds a narrative around the sport, portraying it not merely as spectacle but as a tradition shaped by history, faith and community pride, rooted in the lived realities of the region.
The trailer was unveiled by noted composer Hamsalekha, who used the occasion to reflect on his long association with the director. He described art as something ageless, and viewed Veera Kambala as an artistic tribute to the spirit of valour that Kambala symbolises. His remarks lent the event a reflective tone.
The trailer captures the raw energy of the sport with striking visuals of buffaloes racing through slushy tracks, vast paddy fields, and charged crowds cheering from the sidelines. Alongside the spectacle, it introduces intense characters, hinting at rivalry, legacy, and personal stakes. Ritualistic undertones and glimpses of village life suggest that the narrative extends beyond the race, exploring identity and power within a deeply rooted cultural framework.
Addressing the media, Rajendra Singh Babu spoke about the origins of the story and the research that went into recreating the world of Kambala. He acknowledged the contributions of his collaborators, including Tulu theatre personality Vijay Kumar Kodialbail, as well as researchers who provided detailed insights into the tradition. He also hinted at a dramatic layer in the narrative, an unexpected connection between the rural sport and the Mumbai underworld, suggesting that the film blends cultural rootedness with elements of intrigue.
Produced by Dr Vinita Vijay Kumar Reddy and Arun Rai Todar under Baba’s Blessing Films, Veera Kambala features Prakash Raj and Ravishankar in prominent roles, with Radhika Narayan appearing in a special role. Several noted artistes from Tulu theatre further lend authenticity to the film’s milieu.
Music is composed by Manikanth Kadri, with the screenplay and dialogues by Vijay Kumar Kodialbail. The film will release in both Kannada and Tulu and is scheduled to hit theatres on February 27.