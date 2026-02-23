Sanjana Anand: Choosing a fleeting role is risky to my career

Sanjana Anand, still fresh in the audience’s memory for 'Bangle Bangari' from Ekka, takes on a more challenging role in Hayagrriva, a crime mystery thriller directed by Raghu Kumar. Starring alongside Dhanveerrah, the actor is approaching this film with a lot of enthusiasm. She sees it as a moment that defines how she wants to be perceived on screen from now on. For her, the title holds power and adds weight to both the story and her role in it.
Sanjana Anand explains that her choices are now more deliberate. “At this point, even choosing a role where I come and go feels risky. In this film, my character is as important as any other. I am not just filling a spot in a love story. In a crime thriller, there is emotion, and I feel I have done justice to the role. I am pleased with what Raghukumar OR has written,” she states.
She shares that working with Dhanveerrah was a learning opportunity for her. “Every film is new, and every experience working with an actor is unique. I did not know Dhanveerrah before Hayagrriva, but I learned a lot through this process. I observed how prepared he is for his role, and that is something I felt I should learn too,” she notes, pointing out how the collaboration encouraged her to pay attention and grow.
The film is produced by Padma Samruddhi Manjunath, under KVC Producations, and is releasing on February 27
With first-time director Raghukumar, Sanjana Anand felt a sense of trust early on. “I had faith in him from his short film itself. I was curious to see how he would translate the script to screen, and over time, that confidence grew. He has come up with a concept that feels fresh by merging mythology with a crime thriller. I believe he has succeeded. There will be mistakes, but that confidence is the first step for anyone,” she adds.
Describing the film,, as a story with a unique idea and a different approach, Sanjana Anand discusses the two aspects of her character. “I play a role with two sides. In one part, she is a college student, and in another, she is a doctor and the wife of Arjun Hayagrriva. The narrative has a medical background, and while the film unfolds in a serious crime space, my character brings warmth and playfulness. It’s not a fleeting role. My part runs throughout the film and becomes vital to how the story ends,” she explains.
Portraying a doctor left a strong impression on her. “I felt proud playing a doctor. We filmed many scenes in a real hospital, and walking through those corridors wearing the doctor's coat, and donning the stethoscope felt special. Doctors are often viewed as next to god, so taking on that responsibility on screen gave me a sense of fulfilment. We have invested a lot of effort and care into this film, and I hope audiences recognise that,” she shares.
Sanjana Anand notes that she now seeks parts with a stronger impact. Looking ahead, she is balancing projects like Mudhol with Vikram Ravichandran and Bail with Shivarajkumar, a phase she describes as exciting due to the variety and new opportunities it offers.