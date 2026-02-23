Sanjana Anand: Choosing a fleeting role is risky to my career

Describing the film,, as a story with a unique idea and a different approach, Sanjana Anand discusses the two aspects of her character. “I play a role with two sides. In one part, she is a college student, and in another, she is a doctor and the wife of Arjun Hayagrriva. The narrative has a medical background, and while the film unfolds in a serious crime space, my character brings warmth and playfulness. It’s not a fleeting role. My part runs throughout the film and becomes vital to how the story ends,” she explains.