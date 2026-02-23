Rishab Shetty: Jai Hanuman will be a chance to express our devotion on screen

Speaking with the media, Rishab Shetty shared his emotional connection to this moment, "I initially expressed my wish to the producer and director to hold the muhurat at the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Today, the entire team has gathered here to seek his blessings, and we are happy and fortunate that it could take place at this sacred place. Jai Hanuman was announced even before the release of Kantara Chapter 1, and I view this as a rare chance to serve through film. This will be a divine movie and an opportunity to show our devotion on screen. Director Prasanth Varma has created a powerful story, and I believe that devotees and followers of Lord Rama and Hanuman will experience it with a deep sense of faith."