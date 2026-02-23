Rishab Shetty: Jai Hanuman will be a chance to express our devotion on screen

The sacred hills of Anjanadri Betta echoed with chants and devotion as Jai Hanuman was officially launched in a traditional ceremony at what many believe is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The spiritually charged atmosphere made it a perfect setting for the start of this ambitious mythological epic.
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prasanth Varma, who previously made the blockbuster Hanu-Man, Jai Hanuman represents the next chapter in his namesake cinematic universe. The film features National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman, taking on what is expected to be a powerful and transformative role.
Produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, the project brings together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. At the muhurat ceremony, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar initiated the clapboard, while Anil Thadani filmed the first shot, directed symbolically by Teja Sajja. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, along with Shiv Chanana, also attended the function. In a ceremonial act, the script was formally given to director Prasanth Varma.
The film is billed as an action-packed epic set in Kaliyug, celebrating devotion, loyalty, and timeless strength. The makers have invested in a substantial budget to achieve high technical standards. The film has a stellar crew, including Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu, and production designer Srinagendra Thangala.
Speaking with the media, Rishab Shetty shared his emotional connection to this moment, "I initially expressed my wish to the producer and director to hold the muhurat at the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Today, the entire team has gathered here to seek his blessings, and we are happy and fortunate that it could take place at this sacred place. Jai Hanuman was announced even before the release of Kantara Chapter 1, and I view this as a rare chance to serve through film. This will be a divine movie and an opportunity to show our devotion on screen. Director Prasanth Varma has created a powerful story, and I believe that devotees and followers of Lord Rama and Hanuman will experience it with a deep sense of faith."