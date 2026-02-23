Zee Music Company secures music rights for Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

The momentum around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to grow, with Zee Music Company securing the film’s music rights in a major collaboration with KVN Productions and Yash. Produced by KVN Productions in association with Monster Mind Creations, the partnership reflects the scale of the film’s rollout across markets.
The album brings together composers Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi. They are expected to create a soundtrack that moves between intensity and emotion while supporting the film’s narrative tone. While Vishal Mishra has composed four songs, Tanishk Bagchi contributes a track co-composed with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah, and Ravi Basrur has composed a song, and is taking care of the background score.
The recently released Toxic teaser has further strengthened anticipation, offering a glimpse into the film’s world and confirming Yash in a striking double role as Raya and Ticket. The reveal has sparked conversation among audiences while setting the stage for the film’s upcoming promotional phases.
Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, who is doubling up as the director, the film features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Shot in Kannada and English and planned for a multi-language release, Toxic will see one of biggest openings across the globe, and is scheduled to release on March 19.