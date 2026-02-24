Visibility is one thing, sustainability is another: Vijayanand

The transition from stage and television to cinema, however, required refinement. “They know acting, but cinema demands control in body language, dialogue delivery, and emotional progression,” Vijayanand explains. “We worked on these aspects. Their characters have shades and go through transformations, so the performances had to evolve with the story. As directors, it is about bringing out what suits the film.”



The title Super Hit may sound playful, but Vijayanand says it carries a thought. “There’s a line in the Bhagavad Gita about how every action has a reason and a result,” he says. “Our film follows characters on a journey shaped by their choices. On the surface, it is a comedy with suspense, but there is also a small philosophical note. At the same time, it is very much a commercial entertainer.”



He also credits producer Umesh’s personal journey for the film’s spirit. “He went through a difficult phase and wanted to invest in something meaningful,” Vijayanand says. “He even chose a simple temple wedding to save money and produce a film. That responsibility stayed with me. I waited until I felt confident about the script because I did not want his belief to go to waste.”