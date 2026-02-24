Visibility is one thing, sustainability is another: Vijayanand

Post Krishna Talkies, director Vijayanand moves into a lighter yet tricky zone with Super Hit, a film he describes as a full-fledged comedy that also blends thriller and suspense. For the team, the project already feels “half won,” thanks to the casting of actors known for their humour, including Gilli Nata, winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, which brought him widespread popularity, along with Gowrav Shetty. Produced under Vijayalakshmi Enterprises, the film is set to release on February 27, with RD Nagarjuna handling cinematography, Srikant Sankalan editing, and V Nagendra Prasad composing the music.
For Vijayanand, the real hook lies in the film’s tonal balance. “I was looking for a producer after my last film, and that’s when Umesh came in. During our discussions, we felt we should attempt a complete comedy with a thriller element. Usually, films either stay in the thriller zone with bits of humour or go fully humorous. A comedy driven by suspense is rare, and we wanted to bring something fresh.”
Comedy, he says, has always been instinctive for him as a writer. “I’ve always enjoyed writing humour, but it only works when the actors understand timing. That’s why casting was crucial.” Gowrav Shetty came on board after auditions, having built recognition through short films, while Gilli carried strong recall from reality shows before stepping into the film. “When we saw them together, their on-screen chemistry felt organic. Their humour comes naturally, and that worked for the film,” he adds.
Vijayanand also points to a broader shift in the industry. With large-scale action spectacles dominating screens, he felt pure comedy performers were becoming rare. “Today, even actors known for comedy are leaning towards actioners,” he says. “I wanted actors who could stay rooted in humour and enjoy the genre without trying to be something else.”
The transition from stage and television to cinema, however, required refinement. “They know acting, but cinema demands control in body language, dialogue delivery, and emotional progression,” Vijayanand explains. “We worked on these aspects. Their characters have shades and go through transformations, so the performances had to evolve with the story. As directors, it is about bringing out what suits the film.”
The title Super Hit may sound playful, but Vijayanand says it carries a thought. “There’s a line in the Bhagavad Gita about how every action has a reason and a result,” he says. “Our film follows characters on a journey shaped by their choices. On the surface, it is a comedy with suspense, but there is also a small philosophical note. At the same time, it is very much a commercial entertainer.”
He also credits producer Umesh’s personal journey for the film’s spirit. “He went through a difficult phase and wanted to invest in something meaningful,” Vijayanand says. “He even chose a simple temple wedding to save money and produce a film. That responsibility stayed with me. I waited until I felt confident about the script because I did not want his belief to go to waste.”
Gilli’s popularity after his reality show win has naturally expanded the film’s reach, Vijayanand admits. “The film already had the ingredients of a good entertainer, but the love he has been receiving after the Bigg Boss win has been a big plus,” he says. “Our audience base has grown almost tenfold. At the same time, Gowrav Shetty’s appreciation from earlier work has also brought positive attention.”
Yet Vijayanand is clear about what ultimately matters. “They are talented, but the strength of the content decides everything,” he says. “If the story connects, the actors automatically become stars. Good content creates good directors and good actors.”
For Gilli, Super Hit marks his first outing as a full-fledged lead, something Vijayanand calls both a test and an opportunity. “He has the energy and connect, and now it is about how the audience receives him as a lead actor,” he says.
As for whether reality show fame can translate into longevity, Vijayanand remains measured. “Visibility is one thing, sustainability is another. Cinema ultimately tests your craft. This film is one step in that journey,” he says.
The film also introduces Shwetha, a filmmaker stepping in front of the camera. “She comes from a direction background, so she understands scenes deeply. Her character has a few shades, and she has delivered a strong performance,” Vijayanand notes.
The ensemble cast also includes Nagendra Prasad, Dragon Manju, Sadhu Kokila, Seenu, Tennis Krishna, Giri, Govinde Gowda (GG), Kari Subbu, Somanna, Ajay Sarapure, Swapna Shettygar, Ashwin Rao and Priya Tarun.
For now, his expectations are simple. ‘We’ve made a film meant to entertain. If audiences walk out smiling and talking about Super Hit, that itself will make it a super hit,’ he concludes.