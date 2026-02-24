Bheemateerada Hantakaru to release as a two-part series

The much-anticipated crime saga Bheematheerada Hantakaru, written by journalist Ravi Belagere, will be adapted into a two-part feature film by filmmaker Kabaddi Narendra Babu. The project explores the real-life conflicts along the banks of the Bheema river in the 1990s. This violent feud between two families became a grim chapter in regional history.
One of the film's most emotional moments is the casting of Bhavana Belagere as the narrator. This decision adds a personal touch to the story, blending memory and performance. Bhavana has expressed her joy about taking on this role, hoping that the film remains true to the spirit of the original book and the events it described.
The story shows how a small dispute between the families of Chandappa Harijan and Keshappa Tavarakhade escalated into a long cycle of violence that reportedly claimed many lives. The director noted that the book's extensive material and historical details required the team to divide the project into two parts, since a single film would not be enough. The script for the first installment is complete, and filming is expected to start soon.
Produced by Sri Gavi Ranganathaswamy Pictures and Anjaneya Productions, the film features a strong cast, including Sayaji Shinde, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Sonu Sood. With its blend of history, crime, and personal legacy, the adaptation aims to recreate a turbulent period while honouring Ravi Belagere's investigative storytelling.