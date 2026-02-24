Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair step into the world of Yash's Toxic

The universe of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to grow with the introduction of two new characters. Akshay Oberoi steps in as Tony, while Sudev Nair takes on the role of Karmadi. These additions bring new layers to the action drama lead by Yash.
Akshay’s Tony has a distinct retro vibe, with long sideburns, fitted silhouettes, and an aura that feels like it's from another time. The character appears shaped by conflict, balanced in his presence but with a hint of danger. In contrast, Sudev’s Karmadi is more grounded and calm. With a flat cap, a sharp moustache, and a steady gaze, he shows quiet determination, letting silence speak volumes.
Talking about casting Sudev, director Geetu Mohandas says, “This journey would have been much tougher without the right casting for Karmadi. I needed someone who could be present and quietly supportive of the film, and Sudev made it effortless. He brought a quiet strength to every frame, depth without showing off, and emotion without going overboard. On set, he led gently by example.”
On Akshay, she adds, “Working with Akshay has been one of those rare experiences. He doesn’t approach a script passively; he questions it in a really thoughtful way. Watch out for this talent because he’s going to be great!”
The recently released teaser, which features Yash in a clean-shaven look as ‘Ticket,’ has gained strong attention online and sparked discussions about the film’s storyline.
Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the film is shot in Kannada and English, with several dubbed versions. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, and features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria as female leads.