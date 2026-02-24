Gorgeous Rascal to hit theatres in March

Audiences continue to warm to fresh voices in Kannada cinema, and from one such team comes the dark comedy Gorgeous Rascal, which is set for a March 6 theatrical release.



Produced under the Adrushta Lakshmi Productions banner by R Chethan Krishna, who also composes the music, the film has already built early buzz with two songs sung by Velmurugan and Darshan Narayan, both receiving a warm response.