Every filmmaker should always keep the L Board on: Rajendra Singh Babu

With five decades and nearly fifty films in various languages, veteran filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu is back in the director's chair with Veera Kambala. This film is based on the centuries-old buffalo racing tradition of coastal Karnataka. Rajendra Singh Babu describes this project as both a return and a challenge that sparked his curiosity. The film is set to hit theatres on February 27.
“I have explored almost every genre, from adventure and political dramas to love stories and comedy. I’ve worked on war films like Mutthina Hara and adaptations of novels by great Kannada writers. The journey has been wide. Veera Kambala made under the banner, A R Productions Baba's Blessing's films focuses on a tradition that is nearly 700 years old. As I read more about it, I found a wealth of material. It’s not just a race; it’s about culture, beliefs, and celebration,” says the filmmaker.
His personal connection to the subject runs deep. His mother is from Udupi, and he remembers watching Kambala races during college. “The more I learned about it, the more ideas flowed. The buffalo has been a symbol for centuries. Even in mythology, it connects to Yama and Shiva. What started as an agricultural practice has evolved into a belief and a sport celebrated across generations,” he explains.
Even after decades behind the camera, Rajendra Singh Babu says the most important lesson he carries forward is humility before the craft. “I am still a learner. Every filmmaker should always keep the L Board on, and that is what I tell every young filmmaker. You must bundle all your past films each time and begin again from scratch,” he says.
Looking ahead, Rajendra Singh Babu shares that he has more creative projects in mind. “I had a historical subject with Darshan, but it didn’t work out. I am now focusing on Queen Rani Chennabhairadevi. I also have another story about a father-daughter relationship,” he says.
At a time when few veterans are still directing, Babu remains one of the rare names still passionately telling stories. “Growing up in a film industry family, cinema is in my blood. As long as that passion exists in me, I will keep making films,” he concludes.
The filmmaker highlights that Kambala is filled with emotion, pride, and social dynamics. “The Kona (buffalo) owners, the riders, the politics, and the devotion are all part of this ecosystem. The buffaloes receive treatment like elite athletes. In Tulunadu, it’s a matter of prestige and sentiment, and I wanted the film to reflect all these layers,” he says.
Recreating the races for the film was its biggest challenge. “You can’t repeat a Kambala race, so we used fourteen cameras each time to capture the natural energy. It was tough, but authenticity mattered,” he says.
When discussing how filmmaking has changed, Rajendra Singh Babu mentions that technology has evolved, but storytelling fundamentals have stayed the same. “I started with Mitchell cameras, transitioned to Arriflex, and now work digitally. Yet, human emotions don’t change. Ramayana is still Ramayana, and Mahabharata is still Mahabharata. Those emotional truths remain constant,” he says.
Casting was done with a focus on realism. “No mainstream star would realistically know how to run a Kambala race. You have to manage two buffaloes and sprint through mud. So, I cast real riders like Srinivas Gowda and included newcomers who understand the culture,” he says, adding that Manikanth Kadri has composed the music for the film.
Even with a career filled with national and state awards, Rajendra Singh Babu emphasises that recognition has never driven him. “I never chased awards. They just came to me. Six national awards, eighteen state awards, but what matters most is the appreciation from the people,” he says.
