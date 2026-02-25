Every filmmaker should always keep the L Board on: Rajendra Singh Babu

With five decades and nearly fifty films in various languages, veteran filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu is back in the director's chair with Veera Kambala. This film is based on the centuries-old buffalo racing tradition of coastal Karnataka. Rajendra Singh Babu describes this project as both a return and a challenge that sparked his curiosity. The film is set to hit theatres on February 27.



“I have explored almost every genre, from adventure and political dramas to love stories and comedy. I’ve worked on war films like Mutthina Hara and adaptations of novels by great Kannada writers. The journey has been wide. Veera Kambala made under the banner, A R Productions Baba's Blessing's films focuses on a tradition that is nearly 700 years old. As I read more about it, I found a wealth of material. It’s not just a race; it’s about culture, beliefs, and celebration,” says the filmmaker.



His personal connection to the subject runs deep. His mother is from Udupi, and he remembers watching Kambala races during college. “The more I learned about it, the more ideas flowed. The buffalo has been a symbol for centuries. Even in mythology, it connects to Yama and Shiva. What started as an agricultural practice has evolved into a belief and a sport celebrated across generations,” he explains.