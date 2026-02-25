I have always been drawn to cop roles: Dhanveerrah

I am a big fan of Malayalam cinema: Samruddhi Manjunath



Producer Samruddhi Manjunath, a cinephile with political roots, explains his vision behind Hayagrriva. “My wife, Padma Manjunath, who is producing the film, is equally passionate about cinema. We watch films across languages and even have a theatre at home. This is the kind of film I enjoy, like a Malayalam film, layered and well-crafted. Dhanveerrah has done his best here compared to his earlier films, and I believe this is one of his strongest performances. He might even fill Darshan’s place in acting. I shared inputs with him and the director on certain scenes, and he was open, even reworking parts of the first half based on feedback. I’m a big fan of Malayalam cinema; their films are top-notch, and many heroes here could rethink how they approach cinema.”