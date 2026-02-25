I have always been drawn to cop roles: Dhanveerrah

For Dhanveerrah, the cinematic journey has been about striking a steady balance between mass appeal and experimentation. From his debut in Bazaar to projects like By2Love, Kaiva and Vamana, he has steadily built a space for himself as an actor willing to take risks while staying rooted in mainstream sensibilities. His upcoming film Hayagrriva marks the first time he is stepping into a police officer’s role. Made under KVC Productions, the film is releasing on February 27, and stars Sanjana Anand, Gilli Nata and Suneel Rao, among others.
“I’ve always been drawn to cop roles, but I knew it needed a certain maturity. Usually, police characters are tied to murder mysteries, but this film offered something different. Director Raghukumar has brought a dual-shade story that blends suspense, mythology and commercial elements seamlessly,” he says.
Rooted in mythology, Hayagrriva draws inspiration from the legendary avatar who slays demons and is reimagined in a contemporary world. The narrative revolves around a fictional medical mafia, a theme rarely explored on screen. Dhanveerrah notes that the novelty of the idea, coupled with a strong screenplay narration, is what convinced him to take it on. “There’s no connection to my earlier films or genres. I didn’t want a familiar emotional template. This felt different and pushed me to grow.”
The role has also demanded a physical shift. “With every film I bulk up, but this one required a more mass-ready look, a bare-body presence and a six-pack physique. It’s what the audience expects, and I’m delivering that,” he shares.
Despite industry chatter and conversations about him benefiting from the popularity of Darshan, Dhanveerrah remains composed. “I have no expectations. I just want to stand by Darshan and Vijayalakshmi. My family knows how much I admire him. He has been my inspiration since I met him in 2006, when I was in class seven, and I’ll always remain his fan. Beyond that, I’m here to act, not to make equations.”
Away from Hayagrriva, he says he is being selective. “Filmmaking takes time, and many projects don’t take off. I focus on doing the best with what comes my way.” He also credits Darshan’s fans for supporting him from the start and recalls how his father, who grew up watching Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan, felt proud seeing him in a police avatar. Unlike the rush toward pan-India ambitions, Dhanveerrah remains clear about his priorities. His aim, he says, is simple: to make stories that connect with Kannada audiences first.
I am a big fan of Malayalam cinema: Samruddhi Manjunath
Producer Samruddhi Manjunath, a cinephile with political roots, explains his vision behind Hayagrriva. “My wife, Padma Manjunath, who is producing the film, is equally passionate about cinema. We watch films across languages and even have a theatre at home. This is the kind of film I enjoy, like a Malayalam film, layered and well-crafted. Dhanveerrah has done his best here compared to his earlier films, and I believe this is one of his strongest performances. He might even fill Darshan’s place in acting. I shared inputs with him and the director on certain scenes, and he was open, even reworking parts of the first half based on feedback. I’m a big fan of Malayalam cinema; their films are top-notch, and many heroes here could rethink how they approach cinema.”
With over a decade of experience, Samruddhi stresses the need for new producers to keep the industry vibrant and avoid monopolies. “When one film succeeds, producers often rush into several projects. Our responsibility is to bring the right cast and crew together. For Hayagrriva, I’ve backed everything the film demanded. The rest is for the audience to decide.
Hayagrriva brings a unique mix of crime, mythology, and mass elements: Raghukumar
Director Raghukumar OR, making his debut with this feature after a series of assistant director stints, including in serials and films like Kotigobba 3, shares how the story came together. “I started with a short film, The Bell, which gained international recognition. For Hayagrriva, I wrote a story during the COVID period, inspired by advanced medical concepts. It’s a unique mix of crime, mythology, and mass elements, unlike anything we’ve seen. Crafting this dual-shade cop character took time. About 85 percent of the shooting was at night in Bengaluru to create the right tone.”
He points out that the inspector in Hayagrriva is far from the conventional cinematic cop. “He’s more in mufti, like a normal person, yet has this dual personality. Cinematic freedom was crucial to portray that,” Raghukumar adds.