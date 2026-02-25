Balaji Manohar unveiled as Bheera in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

As Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, prepares for its release, the makers continue to unveil key characters from the film. Following the introductions of roles played by Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair, the team has now revealed Balaji Manohar as Bheera. The character poster offers a brief look at his presence in the narrative.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi. On the technical side, Ravi Basrur and Rajeev Ravi are part of the crew, shaping the film’s sound and visual canvas.
The film is set to arrive in theatres on March 19.