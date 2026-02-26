'Every character moves the narrative in Super Hit'

Gowrav Shetty, however, is careful not to label Gilli as an overnight sensation. He notes that they both started with short films and gradually increased their visibility. “Gilli, like me, started small and carried that recognition forward. Even while we were shooting in different parts of Karnataka, people were excited to see him. The persona audiences saw on Bigg Boss is very much what we experienced on set,” he explains. He adds that the crowds and their reactions strengthened the team's belief in the film.



Although he is aware that Gilli will get the lion’s share of the audience’s attention in this film, Gowrav says the film will move along with the three actors, including Gilli. “The film connects all three of us: Gilli, Shwetha, and me. Unlike the typical hero-heroine setup, this story involves all its characters together. All three characters propel the narrative. This is no run-of-the-mill love story. What we wish is that the audience should come, watch the film, and help make it a success. When the film succeeds, the producer wins, theatres get visitors, and new talent has a chance,” he says with a lot of hope.