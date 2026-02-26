'Every character moves the narrative in Super Hit'

Nataraj, known as Gilli Nata, is the talk of the town after winning Bigg Boss Kannada season 12. This week, he faces one of his first big challenges on the screen with Super Hit, which also stars Gowrav Shetty and Shwetha in key roles.
Gilli doesn’t take credit for his popularity after the Bigg Boss victory. He, in fact, doesn’t even claim a share, but hands it out completely to the Kannada-speaking people. “Everything is because of people,” he says, highlighting the support he received from not only fans. “Even several politicians, farmers, soldiers, and Kannadigas living outside the state have supported me,” he says, mentioning that encouragement from celebrities like Shivarajkumar and Sudeep boosted his confidence during a crucial time.
Gowrav Shetty, however, is careful not to label Gilli as an overnight sensation. He notes that they both started with short films and gradually increased their visibility. “Gilli, like me, started small and carried that recognition forward. Even while we were shooting in different parts of Karnataka, people were excited to see him. The persona audiences saw on Bigg Boss is very much what we experienced on set,” he explains. He adds that the crowds and their reactions strengthened the team's belief in the film.
Although he is aware that Gilli will get the lion’s share of the audience’s attention in this film, Gowrav says the film will move along with the three actors, including Gilli. “The film connects all three of us: Gilli, Shwetha, and me. Unlike the typical hero-heroine setup, this story involves all its characters together. All three characters propel the narrative. This is no run-of-the-mill love story. What we wish is that the audience should come, watch the film, and help make it a success. When the film succeeds, the producer wins, theatres get visitors, and new talent has a chance,” he says with a lot of hope.
Shwetha, who also has experience in filmmaking, shares that she was eager to be a part of a full comedy. “Comedy is the mainstay for Gowrav and Gilli, so for me, it was a new experience. Cinema requires a different style of acting, and I credit director Vijayanand for assembling the right mix of actors,” she notes.
The trio believes the situational narrative will offer laughter, surprises, and a lineup of performers known for their comedic timing, including Sadhu Kokila, Tennis Krishna, Kari Subbu, Dragon Manju, and Pramod Shetty. With its collective energy and humour-driven situations, the team is confident that the film will stand out as a complete paisa-vasool entertainer.