My hunger for cinema has grown post The Rise of Ashoka: Sathish Ninasam

After a long stretch of persistence and hard lessons, Ninasam Sathish says he feels he is stepping into a new phase, with his ambitious film, The Rise of Ashoka, releasing this week. “In cinema, you accept both appreciation and disappointment. You give your honest effort, but the result is never in your hands. Victories and failures are inevitable. You put in your effort, but the outcome isn’t always in your control. Still, I carry a strong belief in this film,” he says.



That belief, he explains, translated into total commitment. Sathish reveals he poured in his time, energy, and finances, even turning down several acting offers to stay immersed in the film’s development. “From script discussions to technical decisions, the process demanded my full attention,” he says, further adding that the story, written by TK Dayanand, required a collaborative approach and that he became closely involved in shaping the film’s grounded tone.