Substance is my only filter: Sapthami Gowda

For audiences who first noticed her earthy presence in Kantara, actor Sapthami Gowda returns to familiar terrain with The Rise of Ashoka. Set in the 1970s, the village drama is headlined by Ninasam Sathish. The character is different, she says. This time, she plays Ambika, a flower seller who has studied till the 10th standard, a woman whose quiet resolve shapes the emotional spine of the story. “Ambika moves with the situation life brings her. Her strength is in the choices she makes,” Sapthami says, noting that the film places the heroine on equal footing with the hero. According to her, the narrative hinges on how Ambika’s decisions and sacrifices gradually build Ashoka’s confidence, creating a relationship dynamic rooted in mutual growth. She hints at an emotionally charged stretch around the interval and a powerful climax, moments she believes carry the character and the film’s core.