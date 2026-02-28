Nagaraj Somayaji’s Devi Mahatme begins production

Devi Mahatme, directed by Nagaraj Somayaji, has officially gone on floors with a traditional and spiritually significant muhurat ceremony held at the revered Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple. Nestled in Kamalashile in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district, the temple provided a divine backdrop for the launch.
The muhurat ceremony was attended by producer Gandhirajan, hereditary trustee Sri Sachchidananda Chathra, director Nagaraj Somayaji, and cinematographer SK Rao, along with key members of the film’s crew.
Nagaraj Somayaji, who has directed Maryade Prashne, returns with Devi Mahatme. He has penned the story himself. The writing team includes Aravind Kuplikar, Bhaskar Bangera, Guru Arya, and Vadiraj Shetty, who have collaborated to shape the screenplay and narrative structure.
Cinematography is handled by SK Rao, while Prasad K Shetty is composing the music.
Described as a comedy thriller, Devi Mahatme aims to strike a balance between humor and suspense. Shooting has commenced in and around Kundapura, and the project is set to feature a large ensemble cast.