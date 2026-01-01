CE Year in Preview: The Grand 2026 Rollout in Kannada cinema

For years, Kannada cinema has been caught in a loop of expectations and excuses. Audiences have asked the same questions endlessly: Can leading actors deliver more than one film a year? Can producers stick to timelines? Can release calendars finally stop collapsing at the last minute? As 2025 closes, 2026 arrives with a crowded slate, packed schedules, and a sense that presence, at least on paper, is being taken seriously.
The year opens quietly with Jaganatha Ramenahalli’s Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige on January 1, a reflective and emotional beginning before the industry accelerates into a packed release cycle dominated by stars, scale, and multiple bets per actor.
At the centre of this momentum is Yash. His long-awaited Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions, is locked for March 19. The film, already drawing international attention for its visual texture and mood, stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi. Later in the year, Yash returns during Deepavali with Ramayana: Part 1, marking a rare calendar where he arrives twice, once as a genre-shifting actor and again as a producer backing scale.
Sudeep takes a measured approach. Alongside a romantic comedy, he anchors Billa Ranga Baashaa, a high-budget collaboration with Anup Bhandari eyeing a December release, promising spectacle amidst variety. Shivarajkumar, perhaps the truest embodiment of sustained momentum, enters 2026 with 666 Operation Dream Theatre, a crime-action thriller styled on spy films of the 70s and 80s, alongside the emotional action drama Dad. He is also filming Pawan Wadeyar’s Bail, the biopic of Gummadi Narsaiah, and will appear in Ram Charan’s Peddi and Srini's A for Anand.
Upendra’s year features Bhargava, a large-scale family drama directed by Naganna, will also see the release of Raktha Kashmira alongside the Next Level with Tarun Shivappa and a film with Navaneeth, promising his signature mix of grandeur and eccentricity. Rishab Shetty continues post-Kantara expansion with Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma, planned as a multi-language release, while a Mythri Movie Makers project adds further ambition.
Raj B Shetty, quietly consistent, balances acting, producing, and writing. After producing Su From So, he steps into 2026 with Landlord, co-starring Duniya Vijay and Rachita Ram. Rakkasapuradhol arrives in February, with another acting project underway. Rakshit Shetty’s long-gestating titles, Richard Antony, Punyakoti, and Midway of Moksha, loom with hopes for at least one theatrical release in 2026.
Ganesh, absent from 2025, mounts a comeback. Srinivas Raju’s untitled film is nearing completion, while Vikhyath A R's Yours Sincerely Raam is in production and Pinaka by Dhananjay is underway. Additionally, he has a film with James director Chethan Kumar.
Srimurali appears with Paraak already on floors, while Ugrayudham, directed by Puneeth Rudranag, a 700-year period drama, prepares to begin.
Krishna builds on Brat’s success, returning as director with Love Mocktail 3, while Father, produced by R Chandru’s RC Studios and starring Prakash Raj, is set for release. R Chandru himself is planning to return to direction this year.
Among the year’s largest releases is KD – The Devil, directed by Prem and produced by KVN Productions. Set in 1970s Bengaluru underworld, inspired by real incidents, it stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi. Dhruva is also working on Criminal, directed by Raj Guru.
Sathish Ninasam enters 2026 with The Rise of Ashoka and Ayogya 2, directed by Mahesh Kumar. Suni remains active with Devaru Rujju Madidanu, Moda Kavida Vathavarana, and others. Dhananjaya’s schedule includes 666 Operation Dream Theatre, Jingo, Uttarakhanda, Halagali, and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.
Duniya Vijay balances acting and direction with City Lights, while introducing his daughter Monisha, and is all set to arrive with Landlord, directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi. He also has a Tamil film, Mookuthi Amman 2.
Vinay Rajkumar part of City Lights, also stars in Gramayana, co-starring Megha Shetty, while Ramesh Aravind will return with Daiji. Prajwal Devaraj’s Karavali, V Ravichandran’s I Am God – The Crazy, Manoranjan Ravichandran’s Kounteya, and Vikram Ravichandran’s Mudhol add further diversity.
A few other actors and newcomers ensure depth. Pramod and Amrutha Iyengar in Halka Don, Zaid Khan in Cult, Chikkanna in Lakshmiputra and Jodetthu, Rajavardan in Jawa, Shine Shetty in Sumanth Bhat’s next, Srinagar Kitty in Veshagalu, Dhanveer in Hayagriva, Nagabhushan in a new project, Virat in Hercules, Vijay Raghavendra and Prem with new releases, Prithvi Ambaar in Chowkidar, and Amulya in Peekaboo. Dheeren's film with Shakhahari director Sandeep Sunkad is currently on floors, hoping for 2026 release. Vasishta N Simha has confirmed Godhraa. Karthik Mahesh will see a release with Ramarasa. The debutant Sanchii enters with Mango Pachcha, directed by Vivek.
Not all have revealed their moves yet. Yuvarajkumar, Raanna, Anissh, Kireeti Reddy, Vasishta Simha, Loose Maada Yogi, Shreyas Manju, and director Tharun Kishore Sudhir remain to be seen.
Taken together, 2026 does not promise miracles. It offers something perhaps more vital, momentum. If this holds and calendars survive pressure, 2026 may be remembered as the year Kannada cinema stopped asking for consistency and finally began thriving in it.