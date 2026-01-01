Jagannath Ramnehalli: 'If the subject is not strong, it will not work on digital either'

Ramenahalli Jagannatha, the director who won hearts with Hondisi Bareyiri, begins the year 2026 with Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige, a story about love, mistakes, and how a family finds its way back to each other. For Jagannatha, cinema has always been about relationships. “After Hondisi Bareyiri, I realised I love telling stories close to life. Family values and relationships attract me. Some plots take you on an imaginative journey, but others, like this, are already within us. I search for such characters around us, in real life.”
To begin the year with his film releasing on January 1, Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige shows how a single mistake can shake a family and how they eventually come together. The story is seen through the eyes of a blogger, played by Pruthvi, who navigates his relationship with his parents and the people around him. “The crux of the film connects strongly with those who value family bonds. The essence of the film has struck a chord with my close circles as well,” Ramenahalli adds.
Speaking about his earlier work, he says, “I always felt Hondisi Bareyiri could have done better in theatres. Financially, it did not benefit me as a first-time filmmaker, but it gave me recognition. With three million views, it found its takers on OTT. That is when I knew there was space for light-hearted cinema. If the subject is not strong, it will not work on digital either.”
Looking ahead, Ramenahalli hopes for support from peers and stars. “Even word-of-mouth publicity helps. Having established personalities talk about Kannada films can make a difference. Independently, we do not know who will back us. In a family, there is a head guiding everyone. We don’t always see that in Kannada cinema. Support should exist for every film, especially for new filmmakers,” he concludes.