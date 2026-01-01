Geetu Mohandas: I wanted to show Nayanthara in Toxic in a way she hasn’t been seen before

As Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups approaches its theatrical release on 19 March 2026, the film reveals its world in gradual stages. The latest development showcases the first look of Nayanthara as Ganga. This image adds depth to the film's evolving story rather than just increasing its scale.
The poster is set at the entrance of a grand casino. It places Nayanthara’s Ganga in a scene filled with wealth, risk, and quiet authority. Dressed simply and holding a gun confidently, the character appears assured without being flashy. Her look suggests control and purpose, showing that Ganga knows the rules of her world and knows how to bend them when needed.
For Nayanthara, Toxic represents a shift toward a more focused and sharp screen presence. Known for roles that highlight emotion and vulnerability, her portrayal here seems grounded in stillness and clarity. Ganga does not demand attention; she commands it through her posture, gaze, and silence.
Director Geetu Mohandas explains that the choice to cast Nayanthara came from a wish to explore a side of her screen persona that has not been fully addressed. As the shoot went on, Geetu observed that the character and actor began to reflect each other in surprising ways. The depth, restraint, and emotional honesty that Nayanthara brought to Ganga were qualities she already had, allowing the character to unfold naturally on screen.
Toxic also marks Rocking Star Yash’s return after KGF: Chapter 2. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the film suggests a move away from familiar patterns toward a more atmospheric and character-focused story. Earlier reveals have followed this approach, such as Kiara Advani as Nadia, who carries an elegant exterior with emotional depth, and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, whose vintage style adds intrigue to the story's world.
Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in various languages, Toxic's technical team includes cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid. Action sequences are choreographed by JJ Perry, Anbariv, and Kecha Khamphakdee.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set for a festive theatrical release.