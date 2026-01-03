Makers of Darshan’s The Devil celebrate piracy-free run

Darshan’s latest outing, The Devil, directed by Prakash Veer has stepped into its fourth week in theatres, nearing 25 days, and has reportedly made a box office collection of ₹43 crores. While the makers, Shri Jaimatha Combines, have not officially announced the numbers, they are proud to highlight that the film has largely remained piracy-free. “We have fought it, and we have managed to successfully remove over 10,500 links, except for a few. We took it very seriously. There is a solution to piracy, but we are spending time fighting over it, and by the time we take action, the damage is already done, to an extent,” the team shared, reflecting on the challenges of protecting a film in the digital era.
They elaborated on the impact of trolls and social media negativity, saying, "Today, more than promoting the film, we are fighting to protect it. Every hit cinema is hit with piracy. Moreover, social media negativity is demotivating the audience. People have started employing social media to kill films. I am not saying this happens with one category of films; it affects everyone.” The makers stressed that real audience support is crucial, noting, “When support is real, piracy is zero, especially in the Kannada industry. Every filmmaker is finding ways and means to tackle it. The Devil has quietly done its business, and I am happy that we have come this far despite certain roadblocks. It’s about effort and hard work over a few years.”
Speaking about the personal satisfaction of creating the film, Prakash Veer adds, “Is it successful for me as a producer? Only when I take back some good memories home. The day somebody comes, shakes my hand, and talks about the film is when the happiness comes for a director. We can see it in their eyes. The last two years have been a great experience.”
The Devil features Darshan in a dual role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Gilla Nata, and Huli Karthik. The film’s music is by Ajaneesh Loknath, with cinematography handled by Sudhakar S Raj.