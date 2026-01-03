Makers of Darshan’s The Devil celebrate piracy-free run

They elaborated on the impact of trolls and social media negativity, saying, "Today, more than promoting the film, we are fighting to protect it. Every hit cinema is hit with piracy. Moreover, social media negativity is demotivating the audience. People have started employing social media to kill films. I am not saying this happens with one category of films; it affects everyone.” The makers stressed that real audience support is crucial, noting, “When support is real, piracy is zero, especially in the Kannada industry. Every filmmaker is finding ways and means to tackle it. The Devil has quietly done its business, and I am happy that we have come this far despite certain roadblocks. It’s about effort and hard work over a few years.”