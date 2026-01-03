"My heart is full" says Sudeep about packed theatres and fan celebrations for Mark

Kichcha Sudeep’s latest Kannada film, Mark, continues to perform well at the box office. The action thriller is receiving positive feedback throughout Karnataka, with packed theatres, fan celebrations, and strong word-of-mouth highlighting the actor’s performance.
Touched by the reception, Sudeep visited Santosh Theatre in Bengaluru and Sangam Theatre in Mysuru on December 31. He experienced the electric atmosphere created by the audiences. He shared his feelings on social media, saying, “My heart is full,” after meeting fans and families who gathered to celebrate the film.
Looking back on the visit, Sudeep said, “The moments I spent there filled my heart with so much joy. Seeing families, children, and fans coming together to celebrate the movie reminded me of the true reason we make films.”
Released during Christmas 2025, Mark is an action thriller written and directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa. This film marks Vijay's second collaboration with Sudeep after Max. It is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films in association with Kichcha Creations. In the film, Sudeep plays Ajay Markandeya, also known as Mark, a suspended police officer who gets caught up in a high-stakes mission involving crime, corruption, and a dangerous kidnapping ring. The film combines stylized action with emotional depth, appealing to both mass and family audiences.
The cast features Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Guru Somasundaram, Vikranth, Yogi Babu, Roshni Prakash, Nishvika Naidu, and Deepshika in key roles. B Ajaneesh Loknath, who frequently collaborates with Sudeep, has composed the music for the film, with songs like 'Psycho Saithan' and 'Mast MalaiKaa' gaining popularity.
The success of Mark goes beyond ticket sales. Celebrations have been reported across Karnataka with fan-made reels, edits, street processions, and large gatherings outside theatres.
Sudeep expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support, stating, “Thank you all for making Mark such a massive success. I’m thankful to see the love and celebration reaching every corner of Karnataka. Your reels, edits, street celebrations, and the crowds in front of theatres are beyond words.”
As a New Year surprise, the actor released the 'Psycho Saithan' music video on January 1, which quickly started trending online. He encouraged fans to keep sharing the song and concluded his message by wishing them a joyful 2026. “Wishing you and your family a very Happy New Year 2026! This release gives me even more motivation to entertain you with all my heart,” he wrote.