Rishab Shetty marks a unique milestone in Indian cinema with Kantara films

What makes this achievement stand out beyond box-office numbers is Rishab's unique creative presence. Indian cinema has seen notable multi-talented artists like Guru Dutt, Ashok Kumar, and Raj Kapoor in Hindi cinema; Shankar Nag and Upendra in Kannada; and Kamal Haasan in Tamil. These individuals have successfully managed writing, directing, and acting in their films. However, in today’s pan-India, multi-language film landscape, Rishab Shetty sets himself apart. By writing, directing, and acting in both Kantara films, he has become the only person in Indian cinema to achieve significant success in multiple languages on a national level.