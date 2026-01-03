Rishab Shetty marks a unique milestone in Indian cinema with Kantara films

The Kantara franchise has made its mark in Indian cinema history. The combined worldwide theatrical earnings of Kantara (2022) and Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025), both from Hombale Films, have topped ₹1300 crore. When we add non-theatrical revenue, the franchise's total value is estimated to be around ₹1500 crore, making it one of the most successful cinematic properties to come from a regional industry.
What makes this achievement stand out beyond box-office numbers is Rishab's unique creative presence. Indian cinema has seen notable multi-talented artists like Guru Dutt, Ashok Kumar, and Raj Kapoor in Hindi cinema; Shankar Nag and Upendra in Kannada; and Kamal Haasan in Tamil. These individuals have successfully managed writing, directing, and acting in their films. However, in today’s pan-India, multi-language film landscape, Rishab Shetty sets himself apart. By writing, directing, and acting in both Kantara films, he has become the only person in Indian cinema to achieve significant success in multiple languages on a national level.
Kantara, released in 2022, started as a deeply rooted Kannada film before becoming a nationwide hit. Its global earnings of over ₹450 crore were boosted by positive word of mouth, spiritual themes, and ongoing audience interest. Its success questioned long-held beliefs about the limitations of regional cinema. The prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, expanded the franchise and collected around ₹850 crore worldwide, ranking among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025, performing well in South India, the Hindi belt, and international markets.
Despite the enormous success, Rishab Shetty insists it was not planned with financial goals in mind. “This was not something done with intention. The first part of Kantara just happened. With Kantara: Chapter 1, we wanted to dive deeper into the world and the franchise.”
When reflecting on comparisons between himself and past cinematic figures, Rishab acknowledges many inspirations. “There are so many influences—from Shankar Nag and Upendra to filmmakers like Raj Kapoor. I have learned from every filmmaker who has shaped their industry, and I’ve grown by viewing cinema from all perspectives.”
While Rishab is preparing to focus on acting roles in 2026, starting with Hanuman, he assures that directing remains important to him. “I might be busy with acting jobs, but behind the scenes, I’m preparing for my next directing project. That work will never stop—only the directing will take some time,” he says, hinting that “a surprise is coming” and will be revealed soon.