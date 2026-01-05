Tara Sutaria's intense and powerful look as Rebecca in Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups unveiled

The ensemble cast of Yash's much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas is coming together to unveil the story of the action entertainer. Tara Sutaria, who plays a key role in the film, is set to portray Rebecca, a fierce and enigmatic character. Her poster unveiled by the makers show her weilding a gun and commanding power. She is seen in a retro look with side-swept bob hair. "Desirable and elegant, Rebecca wields power—and guns—like her birthright, she possesses an instinct for self-preservation," reads her character description, according to a press release.
Previously, the makers had revealed posters of female leads - Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth and Nayanthara as Ganga. The next in line is Rukmini Vasanth, whose poster is expected to arrive in the next few days.
Talking about Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Geetu Mohandas said in a statement, "I’ve always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara . Perhaps because she is a guarded soul or perhaps it’s the armour she’s comfortable with and perhaps it doesn’t need to be defined."
"I realised early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be. That choice shaped our equation which turned out calm , deeply professional, and perfectly aligned. She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed. And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing .When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking which is born from an inner understanding she carried all along. She surprised me completely, and in the most beautiful way. I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else too," she added.
Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, Toxic aims to reach audiences on a truly global scale. Toxic also marks Rocking Star Yash’s return after KGF: Chapter 2. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the film suggests a move away from familiar patterns toward a more atmospheric and character-focused story. The technical team consists of National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, and Ravi Basrur scores the music, with edit by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer handled by TP Abid. The action, meanwhile, is handled by Hollywood’s JJ Perry (John Wick) and National Award-winning duo Anbariv.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set for a grand theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.