Puneeth Rajkumar’s Akash returns to theatres after 20 years

The announcement was officially shared on social media by Raghavendra Rajkumar and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, who unveiled a special poster confirming the re-release. The news has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom have cherished memories associated with the film and its music. Produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar, Akash holds a significant place in Puneeth Rajkumar’s career. Directed by Mahesh Babu, the film featured music composed by RP Patnaik, with its soundtrack becoming a major highlight upon release. One song in particular, Neene Neene Nanagella Neene, sung by Kunal Ganjawala, continues to enjoy immense popularity even today.



In Akash, Puneeth Rajkumar played the titular role, while Ramya starred opposite him as Nandini. The on-screen chemistry between the pair, combined with melodious songs and an emotionally engaging narrative, helped the film emerge as a super hit during its original run.