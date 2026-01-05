Seat Edge locks release date

Seat Edge has officially locked its theatrical release for January 30. According to the makers, the upcoming film is a blend of comedy, horror, and suspense. Produced under the NR Cinema Productions banner, the film is produced by Giridhara T Vasanthapura, with Sujatha Giridhara serving as the co-producer. Siddu Moolimani plays the lead role in Seat Edge, marking his next as the lead after Love U Muddu. With the upcoming project, Siddu returns in a completely different space, frontlining a genre-bending entertainer centred around a modern-day YouTube vlogger.
The film, which marks the directorial debut of Chethan Shetty, follows the story of a vlogger who ventures into ghost hunting, only to find himself caught in a series of unexpected and spine-chilling situations. The narrative unfolds as a comedy horror thriller, combining humour with eerie moments and suspense, making it a unique addition to the genre. Seat Edge stars Raviksha Shetty as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Girish Shivanna, Mimicry Gopi, Lakshmi Siddaiah, Kiran Nayak, Puneeth Babu, Teju Ponappa, and Manmohan Rai.
Shot over 45 days across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Kudremukha, the film has Deepak Kumar JK as the cinematographer, Nagendra K Ujjani as the editor, Akash Parva as the composer, and Raghu RJ as the choreographer. So far, the makers have released two songs—'Sari Heluve Jagakke' sung by Armaan Malik and Hango Hingo by Tipu—along with a teaser presented as a vlog titled Vlog-1: The Loop. A new song, 'Lifeuu Yako Khali Khali', penned by Nagarjun Sharma and sung by Siddhartha Belmannu, is set to release on January 29, a day ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.