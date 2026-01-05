Seat Edge locks release date

Seat Edge has officially locked its theatrical release for January 30. According to the makers, the upcoming film is a blend of comedy, horror, and suspense. Produced under the NR Cinema Productions banner, the film is produced by Giridhara T Vasanthapura, with Sujatha Giridhara serving as the co-producer. Siddu Moolimani plays the lead role in Seat Edge, marking his next as the lead after Love U Muddu. With the upcoming project, Siddu returns in a completely different space, frontlining a genre-bending entertainer centred around a modern-day YouTube vlogger.



The film, which marks the directorial debut of Chethan Shetty, follows the story of a vlogger who ventures into ghost hunting, only to find himself caught in a series of unexpected and spine-chilling situations. The narrative unfolds as a comedy horror thriller, combining humour with eerie moments and suspense, making it a unique addition to the genre. Seat Edge stars Raviksha Shetty as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Girish Shivanna, Mimicry Gopi, Lakshmi Siddaiah, Kiran Nayak, Puneeth Babu, Teju Ponappa, and Manmohan Rai.