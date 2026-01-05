Women need to tell their side of the story: Aditi Sagar

Daali Dhananjaya, who is currently busy with his acting commitments, remains equally invested in steering his production house, Daali Pictures. The actor-producer has begun the new year by officially unveiling Heggana Muddu as the sixth film under his banner. Known for backing rooted and unconventional stories such as Badava Rascal, Head Bush, and Tagaru Palya, Daali Pictures has steadily carved a strong identity in Kannada cinema. With JC ready for release, the banner continues to expand its portfolio, and Heggana Muddu, a drama thriller, becomes the latest addition to its growing and diverse filmography.
Directed by Avinash Balekkala in his debut outing, Heggana Muddu stars Poornachandra Mysore as the male lead. The film marks a significant step for Aditi Sagar, daughter of actor and art director Arun Sagar, as she steps into the spotlight as the female lead for the first time. A trained singer, Aditi was earlier seen in Shivrajkumar’s Veda, but this project firmly positions her as the protagonist.
The title Heggana Muddu is inspired by the popular Kannada proverb “Hettavarige Heggana Muddu,” instantly evoking curiosity. While the phrase is familiar, the makers clarify that the film interprets it within a contemporary and emotional context. The story explores relationships, personal identity, and self-worth, framed within a drama-thriller format.
Speaking about being the female lead for the first time, Aditi says, “Playing a strong protagonist felt important to me. I feel women need to tell their side of the story. Their experiences are as important as a male protagonist’s journey.” She adds that Heggana Muddu offered her that space.
On collaborating with the team, she says, “This is my second film, and working with a debut director was enjoyable and fulfilling. I had previously worked with Avinash on a Bengaluru song when he was a lyricist. When he approached me with this story, I trusted him because he believed deeply in the script. The story kept evolving through the process, and I was involved in shaping the character. Working with Poornachandra Mysore was equally rewarding.”
With the shooting completed, the film is currently in post-production. The makers have also unveiled the title and motion poster.