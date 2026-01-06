Ajay Devgn in talks to star in Narthan's Bollywood debut

Over the years, many South Indian filmmakers have made their mark in Bollywood. The latest director to join this list is Kannada filmmaker Narthan. Known for Mufti, featuring Sriimurali and Shivarajkumar, and Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shivarajkumar, Narthan has shown his mettle in commercial entertainers. According to our sources, CE has learnt that he is preparing for his Bollywood debut, and reports suggest he is likely to collaborate with National Award-winner Ajay Devgn.