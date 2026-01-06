Ajay Devgn in talks to star in Narthan's Bollywood debut

Over the years, many South Indian filmmakers have made their mark in Bollywood. The latest director to join this list is Kannada filmmaker Narthan. Known for Mufti, featuring Sriimurali and Shivarajkumar, and Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shivarajkumar, Narthan has shown his mettle in commercial entertainers. According to our sources, CE has learnt that he is preparing for his Bollywood debut, and reports suggest he is likely to collaborate with National Award-winner Ajay Devgn.
Narthan has started discussions with the actor, and they have already held several meetings. While details are still under wraps, the project is expected to be a straightforward action film. This fits well with Ajay Devgn’s long-standing connection to the genre. Narthan is currently focused on the script and is doing extensive work, which has lead to frequent trips to Mumbai.
Narthan has also been associated with a project featuring Yash. Although there has been no announcement regarding the same, it is expected to still be on the cards. Nevertheless, the filmmaker appears to have progressed with his Bollywood plans, putting the Ajay Devgn film in the spotlight.
Ajay Devgn is juggling a handful of films, including Drishyam 3, which is currently in production. He also has Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4 at various stages of development.